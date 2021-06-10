Peseta Digital Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (PTD)

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Peseta Digital has a total market capitalization of $475,729.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peseta Digital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peseta Digital has traded up 48.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peseta Digital Coin Profile

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 143,784,879 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peseta Digital

