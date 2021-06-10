Peter Osvaldik Sells 15,970 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,508. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $148.70.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.