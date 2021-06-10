Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.77). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 133.10 ($1.74), with a volume of 868,498 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £460.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.66.

In related news, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42). Also, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

