Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.63

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 183982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.60.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$724,560. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at C$184,795.23.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.