PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.47. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 72,882 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $166.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PFSweb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

