Phala Network Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $165.20 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00866124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.24 or 0.08511047 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.