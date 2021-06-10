Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.11 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $35,947.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,728.14 or 0.99857354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.