Phantomx Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $35,081.22 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.23 or 0.01242364 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

