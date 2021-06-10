Phoenixcoin Price Up 0.8% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,004.61 or 0.99664188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00378351 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.00463186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00889571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,110,575 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

