Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $15,239.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00838368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.67 or 0.08417476 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,771,516,350 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars.

