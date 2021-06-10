PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE PHX traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.26. 81,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,864. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$214.66 million and a P/E ratio of 531.25.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,100 shares of company stock worth $164,265.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

