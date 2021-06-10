Pierre Naude Sells 14,563 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 299,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
