Pillar Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $5,481.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

