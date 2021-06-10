Pinkcoin Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $7,329.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00459827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.01234673 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,433,191 coins and its circulating supply is 428,172,755 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars.

