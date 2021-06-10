Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 7,891 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,492,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 7,890,129 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

