Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $102.81. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $102.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.