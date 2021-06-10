Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.65. 8,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

