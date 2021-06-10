Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,815 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 77.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 638,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after buying an additional 277,641 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $6,153,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.67. 131,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,674. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,102.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

