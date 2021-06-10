Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNW. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

