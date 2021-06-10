Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 40,292 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $821,755 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $167.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

