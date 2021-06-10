Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.35 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

