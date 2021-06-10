Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WWW. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

WWW stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.