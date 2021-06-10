Pirate Chain Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00013103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $868.64 million and $2.12 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00366070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00181300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00233648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 798.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,580,175 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

