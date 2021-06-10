PirateCash One Day Volume Reaches $3,265.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $3,265.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,757,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

