Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Cap of $217,752.51

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 42.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 66.7% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $217,752.51 and $90.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.24 or 0.06735173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $602.74 or 0.01638747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00451403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00158686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.39 or 0.00716105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00453296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00370281 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

