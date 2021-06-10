Pizza Price Reaches $0.0682 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $3,981.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

