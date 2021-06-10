Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.20

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.20 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 86239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

