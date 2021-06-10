PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $540,381.18

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $540,381.18 and $17,018.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.21 or 0.08511618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089344 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

