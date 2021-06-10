Plian (PI) Price Down 19% This Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $106,113.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00063665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00845097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.73 or 0.08492291 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 824,624,094 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.