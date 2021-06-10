PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $1.81 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00846841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.12 or 0.08488072 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

