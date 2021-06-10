Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 827,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 42,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

PLUG stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

