POA Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $336,758.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,379,179 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
