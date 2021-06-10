Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 818,027 shares.The stock last traded at $127.17 and had previously closed at $123.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,180. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

