Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,414 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 6.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Adobe worth $2,879,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe stock traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $524.63. 27,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.37 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

