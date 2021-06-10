Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 178,897 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,897 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of NIKE worth $993,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.48. 55,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The stock has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

