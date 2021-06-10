Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,662,286 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,264.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662,286 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 0.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $100,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,043.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 489,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 432,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,775,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,852,000 after buying an additional 5,349,608 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,548.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

EDU traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 874,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,149,904. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.