Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 220,118 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,118 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 5.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,482,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.81. 28,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

