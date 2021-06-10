Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,647 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $45,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

