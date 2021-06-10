Polen Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,092 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Visa worth $2,080,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.92. 39,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $453.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

