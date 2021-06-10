Polen Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166,154 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 7.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alphabet worth $3,209,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,517.26. 17,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,336.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

