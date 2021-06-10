Polen Capital Management LLC Has $573.33 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454,070 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 1.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of MSCI worth $573,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSCI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,345,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in MSCI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.66. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,996. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

