Polen Capital Management LLC Has $847.29 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,034,689 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 1.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Align Technology worth $847,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $13.34 on Thursday, reaching $598.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,391. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.24 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.