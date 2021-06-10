Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 4.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Zoetis worth $1,824,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.50. 5,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.89. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

