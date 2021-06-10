Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $1.22 Billion in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,346,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Netflix makes up approximately 2.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Netflix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $484.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.45 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.