Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,523,372 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of PayPal worth $1,562,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $313.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

