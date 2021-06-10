Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Progyny by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $20,811,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,344 shares of company stock worth $27,488,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.