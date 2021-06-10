Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,370 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SAP worth $82,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

