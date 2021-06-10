Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,973 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Endava worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,115. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.