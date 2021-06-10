Polis (POLIS) Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $562.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

