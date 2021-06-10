Polkadex Reaches One Day Volume of $3.67 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $21.07 or 0.00058136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

